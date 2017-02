LAGOS Nov 4 Cadbury Nigeria said its pre-tax profit grew 24 percent to 2.2 billion naira ($14 million) in the nine months to the end of September, on a turnover of 24.6 billion naira, the food drinks and confectionery group said on Friday.

Cadbury, a local unit of North America's largest packaged food company, Kraft Foods Inc , also said in a statement its turnover for the nine months grew 19 percent compared to the same period a year ago.

