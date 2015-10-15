UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LAGOS Oct 15 Cadbury Nigeria reported a 98 percent fall in nine-month pretax profit to 40.78 million naira ($205,000) on Thursday in the year to Sept. 30 from 2.39 billion a year earlier.
Turnover fell to 22.07 billion naira from 23.31 billion in the nine months to Sept. 30, said the local unit of Mondelez International Inc in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
($1 = 198.95 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; editing by Jason Neely)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.