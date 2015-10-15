LAGOS Oct 15 Cadbury Nigeria reported a 98 percent fall in nine-month pretax profit to 40.78 million naira ($205,000) on Thursday in the year to Sept. 30 from 2.39 billion a year earlier.

Turnover fell to 22.07 billion naira from 23.31 billion in the nine months to Sept. 30, said the local unit of Mondelez International Inc in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

($1 = 198.95 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; editing by Jason Neely)