March 6 Cadence Bancorp LLC said it would buy Houston-based Encore Bancshares Inc for about $250 million in cash, as it looks to grow in the highly sought-after Texas market.

Privately owned Cadence, formerly known as Community Bancorp LLC, said it would pay $20.62 for each Encore share, a 38 percent premium to the stock's Monday close.

In 2010, southeastern-focused Cadence raised $1 billion to invest in community banks, as a raft of new regulations in the aftermath of the financial crisis were expected to spur consolidation in the U.S. banking sector.

While the level of community bank mergers have been muted throughout the country, Texas saw one of the largest bank deals with Comerica paying about $1 billion to buy Sterling Bancshares to boost its exposure to the state, whose oil-backed economy weathered the downturn better than others.

Encore, which over the years restricted its footprint to Texas and sold off its Florida branches, also has a profitable wealth management business. The bank reported total assets of $1.6 billion as of Dec. 31.

"Encore's Linscomb & Williams wealth management and Trust groups with over $2.8 billion in assets under management, as well as Town & Country Insurance, will be strong assets for our customers and will provide additional opportunities for us to expand in those segments," Cadence Chief Executive Paul Murphy, Jr said in a statement.

Goldman, Sachs & Co served as financial adviser to Cadence, while Sandler O'Neill + Partners advised Encore.

Encore's shares were up 37 percent at $20.38 in early trading on Tuesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)