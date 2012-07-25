US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges higher after Trump renews jobs pledge
* Dow up 0.24 pct, S&P 500 up 0.06 pct, Nasdaq down 0.46 pct (Updates to late afternoon, changes byline)
July 25 Chip-design software maker Cadence Design Systems Inc reported a better-than-expected second-quarter profit, helped by strong demand for its products, and forecast full-year results largely above analysts' expectations.
Earnings rose to $36.4 million, or 13 cents per share, from $26.9 million, or 10 cents per share last year.
Excluding items, Cadence earned 19 cents per share.
The company, which competes with Synopsys Inc and Mentor Graphics, reported 15 percent rise in revenue to$326 million.
Analysts had expected earnings of 18 cents per share, on revenue of $321.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company forecast full-year earnings of 70 cents to 74 cents per share, on revenue of $1.29 billion to $1.32 billion.
Analysts were expecting earnings of 70 cents per share, on revenue of $1.29 billion.
Shares of the San Jose, California-based company closed at $11.42 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Shubham Singhal in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Harmony merger corp. Announces receipt of purported termination of merger agreement from mundomedia
* Prologis inc - dividend of $0.44 per share of company's common stock, which will be payable on march 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: