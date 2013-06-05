June 5 Indian drugmaker Cadila Healthcare received regulatory approval to market Lipaglyn, its new drug to treat a form of diabetes, in the country, the company said on Wednesday.

Lipaglyn is a new chemical entity, which means it is a new molecule developed by the company, Cadila said in a statement.

Cadila is India's No. 6 drugmaker by sales. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)