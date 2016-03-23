MUMBAI, March 23 Indian firm Cadila Healthcare's
shares fell on Wednesday after the World Health
Organization (WHO) cited violations of manufacturing and
clinical standards at one of the drugmaker's vaccines factory in
western India.
WHO staff inspected Cadila's manufacturing plant in Moraiya
in Gujarat state in October, and found "several major
deviations" from standard procedures, the United Nations agency
said in a letter dated Jan. 29. A copy of the letter, addressed
to Avinash Waghale, manager of Cadila's vaccines business, was
posted on the WHO's website. (bit.ly/1MlC05K)
Cadila's staff at the plant falsified multiple quality
control records and reports to hide contamination, and failed to
implement a quality assurance system, the WHO said. Sterility
failures were also not reported, nor investigated, the agency
said among a series of concerns outlined in the letter.
The Cadila case is yet another instance of international
organizations or regulatory bodies criticising Indian
drug-making facilities over manipulation of data and failing
quality control standards. Dozens of Indian drug plants in
recent years have been barred from supplying to the United
States.
The Moraiya plant produced the Lyssavac-N rabies vaccine,
which the WHO has been procuring to supply to various countries
since Cadila got regulatory approval in 2008.
Cadila stopped production of the vaccine at the plant and
began a recall of all batches it made there since April 2015
after getting the notice in November, the WHO said. It also
sells the vaccine in India.
In a statement late on Tuesday, Cadila said it did not
expect a significant impact on its business, and does not sell
the vaccine in the United States.
Cadila also makes injectable drugs for the United States at
Moraiya, but it said that plant was separate. Analysts at
brokerage Edelweiss, however, said problems outlined by the WHO
were reflective of "system-wide issues."
Cadila has twice received U.S. Food and Drug Administration
(FDA) warnings over faulty manufacturing practices at Moraiya,
which makes up 60 percent of its U.S. revenue.
While Cadila responded to the WHO in December with a plan to
fix the issues highlighted, the agency said in the January
notice that "critical and major observations" remained of
concern.
Addressing data fraud at the plant, Cadila told the WHO that
the microbiologist on site was "casual in his approach towards
work", and there was a "lack of supervision by the laboratory
head," the WHO notice said.
Cadila's shares were down 2 percent at 0954 GMT on
Wednesday, after earlier falling as much as 5 percent.
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)