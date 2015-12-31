* Warning cites issues at Moraiya and one other plant
* Cadila stock down 17 pct, biggest single-day pct fall
* Cadila says working to respond to the FDA's concerns
By Zeba Siddiqui
MUMBAI, Dec 31 India's Cadila Healthcare Ltd
has received a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
warning letter for violating manufacturing standards at two of
its production facilities, the latest in a series of Indian
companies to face such action.
Cadila shares plunged as much as 17 percent to their lowest
intraday level since March in Mumbai on Thursday and closed down
about 15 percent.
The warning letter cites issues with Cadila's plants in the
western Indian state of Gujarat, including at the Moraiya
facility, which makes up about 60 percent of the company's total
sales in the United States, its largest market.
Dozens of Indian drug plants have faced warnings and bans in
recent years, as the FDA improved inspections of foreign
facilities. More than 40 percent of the generic and over the
counter medicines available in the United States comes from
Indian facilities such as Cadila's Moraiya plant.
Cadila Managing Director Pankaj Patel told analysts on a
conference call the FDA, during an inspection of the Moraiya
plant in September 2014, found deficiencies with the way the
company investigated market complaints about a medicine made
there.
A batch of that medicine repeatedly failed a
manufacturing-related test, after which the company stopped
producing it, Patel said on Thursday, without naming the
product.
At the other plant cited in the letter, where Cadila makes
raw materials for finished drugs, Patel said the company had
already identified problems and was working on fixing them
before the FDA came to inspect.
FDA INSPECTION
"We took action including against management at the plant
and then we started remediation action, and suspended all
activity there," Patel said. "While the remediation was going
on, the FDA inspection occurred, and obviously those things
which were there were found."
He gave no specific details of the problems but said Cadila
had never supplied any products from this plant to the United
States. The company is working on a response to the warning
letter and will then ask the FDA to reinspect both facilities,
Patel added.
It has 15 days to respond to the FDA, as per standard
procedures, after which the FDA will decide its response
including whether to impose an import ban.
The warning at Moraiya suggests the FDA is not satisfied
with remediation work Cadila has done so far at the plant, said
Siddhant Khandekar, an analyst who tracks the company at ICICI
Direct Ltd.
"The company's future sales are definitely going to take a
hit," Khandekar said, adding he would reduce his 2017 and 2018
earnings estimates for the company, without saying by how much.
India's largest drugmaker, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
, received a similar FDA warning earlier this month over
issues at a plant.
Cadila has not received U.S. approvals for products made at
the plant for a year, causing it to miss the launch of its
Asacol HD drug in November. It has said it has been working on
transferring production from the plant to other sites.
(Additional reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by
Anand Basu and Stephen Coates)