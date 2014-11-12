MUMBAI Nov 12 The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) has warned privately owned Indian drugmaker
Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd that it was not following quality and
manufacturing standards at one of its plants, which caused
impurities in drug ingredients made there.
Cadila Pharmaceuticals is the latest Indian drugmaker to
face U.S. regulatory rebuke, as the FDA intensifies its scrutiny
of the generic drugmakers.
The United States is the biggest market for India's
$15-billion generics manufacturing sector, but a series of
regulatory sanctions on large drugmakers including Ranbaxy
Laboratories Ltd and Wockhardt Ltd over the
past year have hurt the country's reputation as a supplier of
safe and affordable drugs.
In a warning letter posted on its website late on Tuesday,
the FDA said inspectors in March had found "significant
deviations" from standard manufacturing practices at Cadila
Pharmaceuticals' Ankleshwar plant in Gujarat state.
The FDA issued the letter on Oct 15, and gave the company 15
days to respond. If Cadila Pharmaceuticals fails to take
measures to correct the violations, the agency can ban exports
to the United States from the plant.
A spokesman for Cadila Pharmaceuticals, which supplies drugs
to more than 85 countries including the United States, Japan and
Kenya, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The FDA said the inspection showed the company did not
adequately probe or take corrective action after customer
complaints between 2011 and 2012 about unpleasant odours from,
and impurities in, certain drug batches sold in the United
States.
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Miral Fahmy)