BRIEF-ISC Fresh Water Investment renews financing contract
* Says renews financing contract from 30 April 2010, increases its total amount to 220 million euros ($232.2 million) from 151.1 million euros
JOHANNESBURG May 24 Cadiz Holdings Ltd : * FY basic and diluted earnings and headline earnings are expected to be 2.2
cents per share
* Says renews financing contract from 30 April 2010, increases its total amount to 220 million euros ($232.2 million) from 151.1 million euros
* Says Kuldeep Chawla has been appointed as chief financial officer of Puravankara Limited Source text - (http://bit.ly/2nde8WC) Further company coverage:
* On 20 February 2017, board of directors of Hammerson proposed a final dividend of GBP 13.90 pence per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: