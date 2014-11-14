BRIEF-Imvest reports capital increase subscribed for EUR 1.3 mln
* As part of its capital increase 4,517,814 shares were subscribed for a total of 1.3 million euros ($1.41 million)
Nov 14 Cadiz Holdings Ltd
* Diluted headline loss per share of 10.0 cents in six months ended Sept. 30
* Assets under management of R26.4 billion
* Group's investment portfolio totalled R263.2 million (march 2014: r306.2 million)
* Total assets under management declined by R2.1 billion from March 2014 to R26.4 billion at period-end mainly as a result of net outflows
* Group segment losses were R4.2 million (2013: profit of r9.4 million)
* Gross segment revenue is 11% lower at R78.0 million mainly as a result of losses from investments segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY revenue 1.0 million euros ($1.08 million) versus 994,000 euros year ago
* FY revenue 21.6 million euros ($23.35 million) versus 20.0 million euros a year ago