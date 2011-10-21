* Says CFO Gordon Stein stepped down due to personal reasons

* CEO Bertrand des Pallieres to assume financial responsibilities

Oct 21 Cadogan Petroleum said its finance chief stepped down, citing personal reasons, a day after the British oil explorer said it agreed to settle a litigation against its former chief operating officer and one of his associates.

Cadogan, whose oil and gas activities are located exclusively in Ukraine, said Chief Executive Bertrand des Pallieres would assume responsibilities for financial issues, following CFO Gordon Stein's resignation.

"This is due to personal reasons associated with the company's increased focus and workload in Ukraine," the company said in a statement.

In June 2009, Cadogan had started litigation against its former CEO, COO and some suppliers, and sought a return of funds associated with the procurement of certain assets.

In June this year, the company had said the sale of certain assets might be delayed further.

Cadogan's shares, which have almost doubled in value over the past year, closed at 41 pence on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the firm at 94.6 million pounds ($148.4 million) ($1 = 0.638 British Pounds)

(Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)