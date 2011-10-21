* Says CFO Gordon Stein stepped down due to personal reasons
* CEO Bertrand des Pallieres to assume financial
responsibilities
Oct 21 Cadogan Petroleum said its
finance chief stepped down, citing personal reasons, a day after
the British oil explorer said it agreed to settle a litigation
against its former chief operating officer and one of his
associates.
Cadogan, whose oil and gas activities are located
exclusively in Ukraine, said Chief Executive Bertrand des
Pallieres would assume responsibilities for financial issues,
following CFO Gordon Stein's resignation.
"This is due to personal reasons associated with the
company's increased focus and workload in Ukraine," the company
said in a statement.
In June 2009, Cadogan had started litigation against its
former CEO, COO and some suppliers, and sought a return of funds
associated with the procurement of certain assets.
In June this year, the company had said the sale of certain
assets might be delayed further.
Cadogan's shares, which have almost doubled in value over
the past year, closed at 41 pence on Thursday on the London
Stock Exchange, valuing the firm at 94.6 million pounds ($148.4
million)
($1 = 0.638 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon)