April 16 Flight-simulator maker CAE International Inc said it ended fiscal 2012 with more than C$950 million ($952.43 million) in military orders, with nearly half of those won in the fourth quarter.

Stonecap Securities analyst Scott Rattee said military order activity in the fourth quarter was about four times the usual quarterly levels, indicating that the order pipeline was robust.

CAE, which also develops training and modeling technologies for the defence industry, also signed contracts worth C$170 million with the Ministry of Finance of Brunei Darussalam in the fourth quarter.

The company reported C$938.8 million in military orders in fiscal year 2011.

CAE shares were up about 2 percent at C$10.24 in early trade on Monday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.9975 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)