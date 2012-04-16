April 16 Flight-simulator maker CAE
International Inc said it ended fiscal 2012 with more
than C$950 million ($952.43 million) in military orders, with
nearly half of those won in the fourth quarter.
Stonecap Securities analyst Scott Rattee said military order
activity in the fourth quarter was about four times the usual
quarterly levels, indicating that the order pipeline was robust.
CAE, which also develops training and modeling technologies
for the defence industry, also signed contracts worth C$170
million with the Ministry of Finance of Brunei Darussalam in the
fourth quarter.
The company reported C$938.8 million in military orders in
fiscal year 2011.
CAE shares were up about 2 percent at C$10.24 in early trade
on Monday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1 = 0.9975 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)