Sept 6 Canada's CAE Inc, a maker of flight simulators and aviation trainers, said it received a series of military contracts totalling more than C$100 million ($101 million).

CAE will design and manufacture simulators for the U.S. Air Force and provide support services for the German Air Force's Eurofighter simulators, it said in a statement.

Shares of Montreal-based CAE closed at C$10.23 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.990 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)