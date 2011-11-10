(Follows alerts)

Nov 10 CAE Inc, a flight simulator maker and aviation trainer, posted a slight fall in second-quarter profit hurt by an acquisition charge.

Net income dipped to C$38.7 million ($38 million), or 15 Canadian cents a share, from C$39.4 million, or 15 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.

The company took an C$8.4 million charge related to the acquisition and integration of Medical Education Technologies Inc, it said in a statement.

The Montreal-based company's revenue rose 12 percent to C$433.5 million.

"Demand for our civil aviation training products and services was strong in all regions this quarter and we signed a number of key contracts in defence, adding to our healthy $3.6 billion backlog", Chief Executive Marc Parent said. ($1 = 1.019 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)