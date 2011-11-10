(Follows alerts)
Nov 10 CAE Inc, a flight
simulator maker and aviation trainer, posted a slight fall in
second-quarter profit hurt by an acquisition charge.
Net income dipped to C$38.7 million ($38 million), or 15
Canadian cents a share, from C$39.4 million, or 15 Canadian
cents a share, a year ago.
The company took an C$8.4 million charge related to the
acquisition and integration of Medical Education Technologies
Inc, it said in a statement.
The Montreal-based company's revenue rose 12 percent to
C$433.5 million.
"Demand for our civil aviation training products and
services was strong in all regions this quarter and we signed a
number of key contracts in defence, adding to our healthy $3.6
billion backlog", Chief Executive Marc Parent said.
($1 = 1.019 Canadian Dollars)
(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)