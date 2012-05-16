May 16 Simulation and training systems provider CAE Inc said it bought Oxford Aviation Academy for C$314 million ($312.80 million) to expand its civil aviation training footprint.

The acquisition of Oxford Aviation Academy -- an aviation trainer and crew recruiter -- is expected to add to CAE's earnings in 2014.

Oxford Aviation Academy had revenue of about C$280 million during CAE's fiscal year 2012.

CAE said it paid for the deal with a new senior unsecured credit facility.

Shares of CAE were up 6 Canadian cents at C$10.06 on Wednesday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange. ($1 = 1.0039 Canadian dollars)