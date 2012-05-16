May 16 Simulation and training systems provider
CAE Inc said it bought Oxford Aviation Academy for
C$314 million ($312.80 million) to expand its civil aviation
training footprint.
The acquisition of Oxford Aviation Academy -- an aviation
trainer and crew recruiter -- is expected to add to CAE's
earnings in 2014.
Oxford Aviation Academy had revenue of about C$280 million
during CAE's fiscal year 2012.
CAE said it paid for the deal with a new senior unsecured
credit facility.
Shares of CAE were up 6 Canadian cents at C$10.06 on
Wednesday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1 = 1.0039 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)