TORONTO, Aug 10 CAE Inc said on Wednesday (CAE.TO) budget pressure in the United States and Europe could squeeze its military flight simulator business in the short term, and its shares closed down 2.4 percent.

The stock slid even after the Canadian company released quarterly results that strengthened, mostly on the back of its civil aviation business, especially in emerging markets.

"Given the recent U.S. government budget debate, the fiscal year 2012 defense budget appropriations process is less than certain," Chief Executive Marc Parent said on a conference call.

Even so, Parent suggested the company may benefit over the long term as budget-conscious forces look to cut training costs by using more simulation.

CAE's military business accounted for nearly half of its revenue in the first fiscal quarter ended June 30, and about 40 percent of its operating profit.

Profit during the quarter rose to C$43.1 million, or 17 Canadian cents a share, from C$37.2 million, or 14 Canadian cents, in the same period last year.

Overall revenue rose to C$429.7 million from C$366.4 million. While revenue from defense also rose, that unit's operating profit dipped on profit margin pressure and order delays.

In a research note, Desjardins Capital Markets' Benoit Poirier said lower training and services activity in the United States "might become a recurring theme worldwide as governments try to manage their deficits."

CAE emphasized its success in the commercial sector, however.

"Full-flight simulator sales are off to a strong start and we signed three pivotal joint venture agreements, including the total outsourcing of training by AirAsia, one of the world's fastest growing airlines," said Parent in a release.

The company reported operating losses of C$2.6 million, in what it calls its "new core markets." That includes the sale of medical simulators, as well as modeling and planning technologies for the mining sector.

Shares closed down 2.4 percent at C$11.54 Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Frank McGurty)