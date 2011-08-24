(Follows alerts)

Aug 24 Canada's CAE Inc said its healthcare unit bought privately held Medical Education Technologies Inc (METI) for $130 million to boost its presence in simulation-based technology.

"The acquisition of METI ... expands CAE Healthcare's product portfolio and gives it much greater market access," CAE's Chief Executive Marc Parent said.

CAE, a flight simulator maker and aviation trainer, said it expects the segment to achieve revenue of more than C$120 million and be profitable in fiscal 2013.

The company has issued $150 million of senior notes in a private placement to fund the acquisition.

METI, a provider of medical simulation technologies and educational software, has revenue of over $60 million and operates in Sarasota, Florida, as well as in Hungary and Germany.

METI simulators, including baby, pediatric and adult, are designed to mimic human medical scenarios including trauma, heart attack, drug overdose and effects of bioterrorism.

Michael Bernstein, CEO of METI, will take over as president of CAE Healthcare.

Shares of Montreal-based CAE closed at C$10.17 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)