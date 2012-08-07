BRIEF-Elliott Management sent letter to Arconic board reiterating to consider hiring Larry Lawson as next CEO
* Elliott Management Corp sent letter to Arconic board reiterating its recommendation that board consider hiring Larry Lawson as next CEO
Aug 7 Aviation trainer CAE Inc said it sold three full-flight simulators to Air China for C$42 million ($42 million) at list prices.
CAE, which offers civil aviation, military and helicopter training services, said it sold the full-flight simulators for Airbus A320, A330 and Boeing 737 aircraft.
Air China is the national flag carrier of China.
CAE has sold 10 full-flight simulators so far in fiscal year 2013. The company in June announced the sale of four flight simulators to Aviation Industry Corp of China, Singapore Airlines and two other companies for C$65 million.
Shares of Montreal-based CAE closed at C$9.98 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.9995 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Feb 23 The New York Stock Exchange will conduct a trial run of Snap Inc's initial public offering on Saturday, according to a notice given last week to stock traders, in anticipation of what is expected to be the biggest U.S. technology IPO in nearly five years.
BRUSSELS, Feb 23 Alphabet Inc's Google and subsidiary Jigsaw launched on Thursday a new technology to help news organisations and online platforms identify abusive comments on their websites.