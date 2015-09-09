By Tracy Rucinski
| CHICAGO, Sept 9
CHICAGO, Sept 9 A legal battle between junior
and senior creditors of the bankrupt division of Caesars
Entertainment Corp should be heard in Chicago rather
than New York, a Manhattan federal judge ruled on Wednesday.
The Chapter 11 filing by the largest casino operator in the
United States, CEOC, has been marked by bitter feuding among
creditors over everything from when, where and how the
bankruptcy was filed.
In this case, senior creditors led by Credit Suisse had
sought to pursue a lawsuit against junior creditors, including
units of Appaloosa Management and Oaktree Capital Management, in
New York rather than Chicago, where CEOC filed for bankruptcy.
U.S. District Judge Shira Scheindlin agreed with the junior
creditors that it would be more efficient and would likely help
resolve the bankruptcy case to send the Credit Suisse case to
Chicago.
CEOC filed for bankruptcy in January and its parent has been
trying to avoid that fate while the operating unit attempts to
reach a consensus with creditors on restructuring its roughly
$18 billion debt load.
Based in Las Vegas, Caesars was created through the 2008
buyout of the former Harrah's Entertainment.
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by David Gregorio)