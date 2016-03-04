March 4 The year-old bankruptcy of Caesars Entertainment Operating Co Inc (CEOC) has been marred by complex litigation over everything from the date the casino operator entered Chapter 11 to billion-dollar creditor disputes with the parent, Caesars Entertainment Corp.

The case reaches a crossroads with the long-awaited release soon of a fraud investigation into a series of deals between the private-equity backed parent and CEOC that creditors say stripped the bankrupt unit of its best assets.

Following are some key facts on the examiner's report, due to be released as soon as March 7, and on the bankruptcy timeline and other litigation surrounding the case.

DETAILS ON EXAMINER'S REPORT

* Conducted by Richard Davis, a litigator and former Watergate prosecutor, and a team of attorneys and advisers who have spent the past year investigating a series of pre-bankruptcy transactions.

* As of Feb. 4, Davis had received 1.15 million documents, communications and other data consisting of almost 8.8 million pages and had interviewed over 70 witnesses.

* The report will be released under seal between March 7-14 along with a public summary of the findings. A full version, which parties requested be initially withheld for confidentiality reasons, will be made public in the following weeks.

DISPUTED PRE-BANKRUPTCY DEALS:

Following is a list of some of the properties that were transferred from Caesars' operating unit before it filed for bankruptcy on Jan. 15, 2015. The parent has said the transfers were done for fair value and meant to rescue the ailing operating unit. Creditors allege assets worth $7 billion were transferred yet the operating unit received as little as $3 billion in return.

* Intellectual property and trademark assets

* CEOC's online gaming business and related assets

* Octavius Tower, the most valuable hotel tower of Caesars Palace, and Project Linq, a retail, dining and entertainment development on the Las Vegas Strip

* Planet Hollywood and the Horseshoe Baltimore properties, along with 50 percent of the management fees

* Three properties in Las Vegas and one in New Orleans, along with 50 percent of the management fees

* Ownership and control of the intellectual property comprising Total Rewards

CEOC'S PROPOSED BANKRUPTCY TIMELINE

* An amended restructuring plan and disclosure statement to be released by March 23, followed by a hearing in April to approve the disclosure statement and confirmation of the bankruptcy plan by Sept. 15.

WHAT THE JUDGE HAS SAID

* U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Benjamin Goldgar has expressed frustration in the courtroom with the contentious bankruptcy and in January threatened to throw out the entire case.

* Goldgar recently agreed to stay bondholder lawsuits in New York against parent Caesars and will rule on similar litigation in Delaware on May 4.

* Rulings over two separate trials in Chicago, including one to determine when the bankruptcy started, are still pending.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)