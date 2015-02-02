Feb 2 Caesars Entertainment Corp
supports demands by creditors for an independent examiner to
review recent deals by the casino company's bankrupt operating
unit, it said in court documents.
A Monday hearing was postponed due to snow in Chicago, where
the Chapter 11 bankruptcy was filed last month.
Caesars' operating unit plans to cut its debt to $8.6
billion from $18.4 billion. The operator of 38 casinos has
blamed a saturated U.S. gambling market and sluggish economic
recovery for its financial problems.
Creditors led by the Appaloosa Management hedge fund have
said Caesars "plundered" billions of dollars in choice assets
from the operating unit, including Planet Hollywood and The Linq
in Las Vegas.
The creditors asked for the appointment of an examiner to
investigate the operating company's deals dating back to 2010.
The parent company said in a filing with Chicago's U.S.
Bankruptcy Court on Sunday that an examiner would confirm the
property transfers were fair and provided billions of dollars in
cash to the operating unit.
While the parent supported an examiner, it also asked the
court to give the operating unit and creditors a chance to work
out the scope of any investigation.
Bankruptcy examiners can have a dramatic impact on Chapter
11 cases. For example, after power company Dynegy Holdings filed
Chapter 11 in 2011 amid allegations of improper asset transfers,
a critical examiner's report helped bring those assets into the
bankruptcy estate for the creditors' benefit.
Caesars was created from the $30 billion leveraged buyout of
Harrah's Entertainment in 2008 that was led by the Apollo Global
Management and TPG Capital private equity
firms.
The private equity backers continue to control the parent
company.
The case is Caesars Entertainment Operating Co Inc, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, Northern District of Illinois. No. 15-01145.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Lisa
Von Ahn)