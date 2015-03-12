March 12 A U.S. bankruptcy judge on Thursday
ordered an independent examiner to investigate transactions by
the operating unit of Caesars Entertainment Corp, which
filed for Chapter 11 earlier this year, according to court
filings.
Creditors have alleged the parent company looted the
operating unit in recent years for the benefit of its
controlling private equity backers, Apollo Global Management
and TPG Capital Management, leaving it unable
to pay its debts.
