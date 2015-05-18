May 18 Timing is everything for creditors
appealing the start date of the bankruptcy filing for Caesars
Entertainment Corp's operating company in hopes of
unlocking $468 million in value.
Caesars' unsecured creditors' committee on Monday asked a
federal judge to review an April 29 ruling that Caesars is not
obligated to consent to a forced bankruptcy case filed by
creditors on Jan. 12.
Caesars filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy voluntarily three
days later, on Jan. 15.
Creditors can push a company into bankruptcy, but must
justify the filing under a series of legal standards. Those
standards are already the subject of a trial slated for August.
The unsecured creditors separately asked bankruptcy Judge
Benjamin Goldgar, in Chicago, to force Caesars to consent to the
Jan. 12 case because they say Caesars might have cost them money
by waiting.
Caesars in October granted certain stakeholders a lien on as
much as $468 million in cash to earn their support for its
proposed restructuring. It waited until Jan. 15 to file for
bankruptcy so the lien would be outside a statutory 90-day
window to challenge certain pre-bankruptcy payments, the
unsecured creditors argue.
Giving new meaning to the term "time is money," the
unsecured creditors want to bring the case back within that
window by enforcing the Jan. 12 filing. Invalidating the lien
would free up the money for other creditors.
Goldgar called the request "a rather obvious exercise in
question begging." The lien payment is only illegal, he said on
April 29, if he grants the committee's request. "The logical
flaw is glaring," Goldgar said.
The merits of the Jan. 12 case should instead be decided at
the August trial, he said.
The unsecured creditors have said Caesars cannot refuse to
consent to the start date without court approval, in part
because its right to grant or refuse consent is property of its
estate, which is under court supervision.
The wonky dispute typifies the arcane legal battles that
crop up in a complex, $18 billion case like Caesars, which has
already seen heavy litigation after only four months.
Creditors have accused the company's private equity owners,
Apollo Global Management and TPG Capital Management
, of looting Caesars' best assets, transferring
profitable casinos to non-bankrupt affiliates beyond creditors'
reach. An independent examiner is tasked with investigating the
transfers, while Caesars' unsecured creditors' committee is
planning its own probe.
The bankruptcy is In re Caesars Entertainment Operating Co
Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Northern District of Illinois, No.
15-1145.
