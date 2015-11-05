* Independent examiner says report won't be ready by Dec. 15
* Still reviewing millions of pages, conducting interviews
* To discuss preliminary findings with parties soon
CHICAGO, Nov 5 An independent investigation into
transactions by casino giant Caesars Entertainment Operating Co,
CEOC, prior to its $18 billion bankruptcy filing will not
conclude by a Dec. 15 deadline, a court-appointed examiner said
on Thursday.
Examiner Richard Davis said his team is still reviewing more
than 867,000 documents consisting of more than 6.4 million pages
related to CEOC and its parent Caesars Entertainment Corp
, many of which were received only recently.
Creditors have accused CEOC of illegally transferring
valuable casinos and properties to affiliates of the parent
company, owned by Apollo Global Management and TPG
Capital, before filing for chapter 11 protection in January.
Davis, a restructuring lawyer who was an assistant
prosecutor in Watergate, said in a court filing that the
investigation, which began last spring, has also been delayed by
witnesses' repeated requests to push back interviews.
Junior bondholders allege that the pre-bankruptcy asset
transactions were designed to create a "good Caesars" that would
continue to return profits to its private equity owners and a
"bad Caesars" that was doomed to bankruptcy.
They are not expected to accept Caesars' restructuring plan,
which envisions splitting the bankrupt unit into a casino
operator and a property company, until the results of Davis'
investigation are released.
So far, holders of about $12 billion, or two-thirds, of
first-lien bank and bond debt, have signed on to the plan.
Davis, who is charging $850 an hour, said he will begin
discussing his preliminary views on key issues with the main
parties after Thanksgiving and give them a chance to provide
additional information.
Caesars has said it would seek court approval of its
bankruptcy plan 60 days after the filing of the examiner's
report. That date had been scheduled for Feb. 15, 2016.
