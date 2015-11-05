* Independent examiner says report won't be ready by Dec. 15

* Still reviewing millions of pages, conducting interviews

* To discuss preliminary findings with parties soon

By Tracy Rucinski

CHICAGO, Nov 5 An independent investigation into transactions by casino giant Caesars Entertainment Operating Co, CEOC, prior to its $18 billion bankruptcy filing will not conclude by a Dec. 15 deadline, a court-appointed examiner said on Thursday.

Examiner Richard Davis said his team is still reviewing more than 867,000 documents consisting of more than 6.4 million pages related to CEOC and its parent Caesars Entertainment Corp , many of which were received only recently.

Creditors have accused CEOC of illegally transferring valuable casinos and properties to affiliates of the parent company, owned by Apollo Global Management and TPG Capital, before filing for chapter 11 protection in January.

Davis, a restructuring lawyer who was an assistant prosecutor in Watergate, said in a court filing that the investigation, which began last spring, has also been delayed by witnesses' repeated requests to push back interviews.

Junior bondholders allege that the pre-bankruptcy asset transactions were designed to create a "good Caesars" that would continue to return profits to its private equity owners and a "bad Caesars" that was doomed to bankruptcy.

They are not expected to accept Caesars' restructuring plan, which envisions splitting the bankrupt unit into a casino operator and a property company, until the results of Davis' investigation are released.

So far, holders of about $12 billion, or two-thirds, of first-lien bank and bond debt, have signed on to the plan.

Davis, who is charging $850 an hour, said he will begin discussing his preliminary views on key issues with the main parties after Thanksgiving and give them a chance to provide additional information.

Caesars has said it would seek court approval of its bankruptcy plan 60 days after the filing of the examiner's report. That date had been scheduled for Feb. 15, 2016. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Alan Crosby)