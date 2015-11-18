CHICAGO Nov 18 A U.S. federal judge agreed on Wednesday to delay a crucial hearing to review Caesars Entertainment Operating Co's Chapter 11 plan until an independent examiner completes his probe into the casino operator's pre-bankruptcy transactions.

The decision comes after junior creditor groups and a U.S. bankruptcy watchdog asked the court to reject a request from Caesars, the bankrupt operating unit of Caesars Entertainment Corp, to hold the hearing in late January.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Benjamin Goldgar said he would not schedule a hearing to approve documents describing the bankruptcy plan, known as a disclosure statement, without knowing when examiner Richard Davis will deliver his report.

"I simply don't believe that doing this now is sensible," said Goldgar said at a hearing on Wednesday in Chicago.

Approval of the disclosure statement would clear the way for Caesars to seek creditor votes to approve its bankruptcy plan, which aims to slash $10 billion of debt.

At the same hearing, Goldgar also said he would probably deny an unusual request by a group of creditors to prevent the Kirkland & Ellis law firm from continuing to represent Caesars.

Junior bondholders, represented by Jones Day, allege that Kirkland and Ellis have a conflict of interest and they have accused its partner James Sprayregen of misleading the judge in a previous trial on the issue.

Goldgar did permit Jones Day to perform a limited investigation of its allegations, but also said the request to remove Kirkland would probably be denied.

"There is more than a little of the pot calling the kettle black," Goldgar said.

The bitterly fought bankruptcy has pitted the parent company's private equity owners, Apollo Global Management and TPG Capital, against bondholders led by the Appaloosa Management hedge fund.

The restructuring plan, which would split the bankrupt unit into an operating company and a real estate investment trust (REIT), has the support of most senior lenders and bondholders, who hold about $12 billion, or two thirds, of Caesars' debt.

Junior bondholders, who accuse Caesars' parent of pillaging the operating unit of its best assets before filing for Chapter 11 protection, said the results of the examiner's probe into those transactions are necessary before any restructuring plan can be approved.

Caesars has said the transfers were fair, but the fight has triggered sprawling litigation that spans courts in Illinois, New York and Delaware. (Writing by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Alan Crosby)