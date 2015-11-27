CHICAGO Nov 27 The bankrupt operating unit of
Caesars Entertainment Corp (CEC) has appealed a ruling
that would enforce payments of nearly $364 million in pension
liabilities, according to court documents filed this week.
Caesars Entertainment Operating Corp (CEOC) had asked the
bankruptcy court to shield its parent from liability demands by
the National Retirement Fund, a pension fund that covers
thousands of employees across five affiliated Caesars companies.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Benjamin Goldgar denied that request
earlier this month, saying that CEOC's bankruptcy does not
protect its parent. Bankruptcy court decisions are subject to
review by federal district courts.
The dispute is one of many Caesars faces in its $18 billion
Chapter 11 case and it is not the first time that Goldgar has
denied a request to protect its parent from creditors' claims.
In July, Goldgar decided to allow lawsuits from hedge fund
creditors against the parent to proceed. Caesars appealed the
ruling but it was later upheld by U.S. District Judge Robert
Gettleman.
Caesars' lawyers have argued that claims against CEC could
jeopardize the parent's ability to contribute cash to a
reorganization plan to pull the casino group out of bankruptcy.
The appeal against the National Retirement Fund decision
will be heard by Judge Sharon Coleman of the United States
District Court of the Northern District of Illinois.
The bankruptcy case is In re Caesars Entertainment Operating
Co Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Northern District of Illinois,
No. 15-1145.
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; editing by Grant McCool)