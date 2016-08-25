CHICAGO Aug 25 A U.S. judge said in Chicago
bankruptcy court he will decide whether to extend a halt on
lawsuits against Caesars Entertainment Corp by
bondholders who are seeking some $11 billion in claims on Friday
at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT).
The casino operating unit of Caesars, which filed for
bankruptcy with $18 billion of debt in January 2015, has asked
for the shield to protect its parent's multibillion-dollar
contribution to its reorganization plan.
A current injunction expires on Aug. 29.
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Matthew Lewis)