CHICAGO Aug 25 A U.S. judge said in Chicago bankruptcy court he will decide whether to extend a halt on lawsuits against Caesars Entertainment Corp by bondholders who are seeking some $11 billion in claims on Friday at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT).

The casino operating unit of Caesars, which filed for bankruptcy with $18 billion of debt in January 2015, has asked for the shield to protect its parent's multibillion-dollar contribution to its reorganization plan.

A current injunction expires on Aug. 29.

