By Tracy Rucinski
| CHICAGO, March 4
CHICAGO, March 4 A former Watergate prosecutor
is due to release a report on a court-ordered fraud
investigation into a series of corporate deals involving Caesars
Entertainment Corp that could break a deadlock in one of
the biggest fights on Wall Street over the bankruptcy of
Caesars' casino operating unit, Caesars Entertainment Operating
Co Inc.
Richard Davis and a team of lawyers and advisers have spent
a year trying to determine if Caesars fairly tried to rescue
CEOC, or stripped away the best properties and left it with
faded regional casinos and a crushing $18 billion of debt.
The examiner said in a court filing that the report would be
filed under seal the week of March 7 with an outside date of
March 14, along with a public summary of Davis' findings. The
full report will be made public in the weeks following the
initial, redacted release.
The Chapter 11 proceedings have pitted aggressive players in
finance against each other. Caesars and its private equity
sponsors, Apollo Global Management and TPG Capital
, have teamed up with Elliott Management. Bondholders
are being led by Appaloosa Management.
Caesars has proposed injecting $1.5 billion into its
operating unit to settle allegations of asset-stripping, and the
examiner's report could show whether or not that amount is fair.
But so far junior bondholders have refused to accept
Caesars' plan, demanding that it inject more money into the
bankrupt casino company which would be split into a real estate
investment trust and a separate operating unit.
"The examiner's report is not binding but it can be used as
a roadmap for how to proceed," said Jonathan Lipson, a professor
at Temple University School of Law in Philadelphia.
In a best-case scenario for Caesars, formed by the 2008
buyout of Harrah's Entertainment for $31 billion, Davis will say
that most of the transactions were fairly valued.
But if Davis' review of 8.8 million pages of documents and
extensive interviews with over 70 witnesses determines
transactions were improper or significantly undervalued, it
could fuel attacks by creditors.
Appaloosa and other junior creditors have sued Caesars in
different courts. The most advanced case, in federal court in
Manhattan, has been stayed until 60 days after the release of
Davis' report.
Caesars has said it expects to win those lawsuits, but its
advisers have testified that if the company loses it will wind
up bankrupt.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Benjamin Goldgar of Chicago has
already threatened to throw out the entire case if warring
groups cannot come together and last month told the parties that
it was "time to get cracking" on a way forward.
CEOC will provide an updated restructuring plan by March 23
and hopes to exit bankruptcy by Sept. 15, according to court
documents.
Davis, who now has a private practice after more than three
decades with Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP, was a member of the
Congressional investigation that resulted in President Richard
M. Nixon's resignation over the Watergate break-in.
(Editing by Tom Hals and Phil Berlowitz)