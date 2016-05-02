(Corrects time in third paragraph)
By Tracy Rucinski
CHICAGO May 2 Creditors of the bankrupt
operating unit of Caesars Entertainment Corp will have
an additional 15 days to decide if they object to the casino
company's bankruptcy exit plan, which still lacks key details, a
judge ruled on Monday.
"It's hard to shoot a moving target," U.S. Bankruptcy Judge
Benjamin Goldgar said at an emergency hearing before postponing
the deadline for creditor objections to May 17.
He was responding to junior creditors' complaints in a court
filing that the plan omits "virtually all of the information
that creditors actually care about." Objections to the plan were
initially due on Monday at 4 p.m. CDT.
At the heart of the uncertainty is how much Caesars, backed
by private equity groups Apollo Global Management LLC
and TPG Capital Management, will contribute to its
unit's reorganization.
The reorganization plan envisions splitting the bankrupt
unit into an operating company and a real estate investment
trust (REIT).
Creditors have accused the parent of stripping the operating
unit of its best hotel and casino assets prior to a $18 billion
bankruptcy filing in January 2015 and are demanding
compensation.
Caesars has denied the allegations.
A court-appointed examiner found in March that Caesars could
be on the hook for between $3.6 billion and $5.1 billion for
pre-bankruptcy transactions.
Retired U.S. Judge Joseph Farnan is leading a separate
mediation process to help the feuding parties reach a
settlement. Farnan had urged the unit to omit certain numbers
and values from the bankruptcy exit plan to facilitate talks.
Junior creditors said they needed at least 10 days to
evaluate that information after it is disclosed. Creditors had
expected the missing details by April 22 but are still waiting.
"Like the creditors, we are keenly interested in the plan
from the debtors," lawyer Thomas Kreller said on behalf of
parent Caesars at the hearing on Monday.
Goldgar set a May 17 objection deadline for the new plan,
meaning that the Caesars unit should file more detailed
information by May 7. He postponed a hearing on the plan by one
week to May 25, despite protests by the unit's lawyers who are
keen to keep a proposed schedule to emerge from bankruptcy on
track.
