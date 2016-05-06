CHICAGO May 6 Caesars Entertainment Corp
said on Friday that it appointed a retired bankruptcy
judge to the new role of chief restructuring officer after it
warned it could be forced into Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
Caesars is facing billions of dollars of lawsuits by
creditors of its bankrupt casino operating unit, Caesars
Entertainment Operating Co (CEOC), who have accused the parent
of pillaging the unit before it filed for Chapter 11 protection
last year.
Caesars has denied the allegations.
However, it said in a statement on Friday that in the event
it had an adverse court ruling or if CEOC lingered in
bankruptcy, "it is likely that Caesars Entertainment would seek
reorganization under Chapter 11 of the bankruptcy code."
Caesars said due to mounting legal costs its independent
director committee had recommended the appointment of Robert
Gerber, who retired as a U.S. Bankruptcy judge for the Southern
District of New York in January, for the new role.
An independent examiner said in March that Caesars may be
responsible for up to $5.1 billion for transactions involving
CEOC prior to its bankruptcy.
Despite a proposal that it said was "more than sufficient"
to address the findings of the examiner, Caesars said there was
still disagreement between the parties over how to settle the
claims.
Gerber presided over the General Motors bankruptcy in 2009
and a wide variety of other Chapter 11 cases during his 15 years
on the bench in New York.
"We'll see if Judge Gerber can push the parties to a
resolution. In GM, he had the big Washington stick. Here, he has
sophisticated private equity firms and complex debt and
corporate structures with which to deal," said Erik Gordon, a
professor at the University of Michigan's Ross School of
Business.
On Thursday, Caesars said it had taken a $237 million charge
in the first quarter for potential payments to support CEOC's
bankruptcy reorganization plan.
Shares of the Las Vegas, Nevada-based company closed 0.4
percent higher at $6.77 on Friday.
