Sept 21 The bankrupt subsidiary of Caesars
Entertainment Corp has offered an additional $1.2
billion to its hold-out creditors in hopes of clearing the way
for the casino operator to exit Chapter 11, the company's lawyer
told a court hearing on Wednesday.
The settlement offer includes contributions by the private
equity firms that control Caesars Entertainment, Apollo Global
Management and TPG Capital Management, as well
as Caesars' directors, the bankrupt subsidiary's lawyer told a
Chicago Bankruptcy Court.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; writing by Tom Hals in
Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Sandra Maler)