CHICAGO, Sept 27 Hold-out creditors of Caesars
Entertainment Corp's bankrupt operating unit accepted a
sweetened $5 billion deal on Tuesday that could finally
extricate the casino company from a costly bankruptcy.
Following are key events in the $18 billion bankruptcy of
the Las Vegas-based casino group's main operating unit, Caesars
Entertainment Operating Corp Inc, or CEOC.
August 2014
* Caesars and its creditors file lawsuits against each
other. Creditors say the parent company was fraudulently
transferring choice casinos and hotels such as Planet Hollywood
Resort Las Vegas and Octavius Tower out of CEOC. The parent
company says creditors were trying to force a default to benefit
a trade position.
December 2014
* Caesars announces its plan to merge with affiliate Caesars
Acquisition Co in an all-stock deal that would provide
the financing to support CEOC's restructuring in exchange for
legal releases from creditors.
January 2015
* CEOC files for Chapter 11 protection in the U.S.
Bankruptcy Court in Chicago with an agreement with first-lien
lenders to split into two companies and cut $10 billion of debt.
March 2015
* U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Benjamin Goldgar gives independent
examiner Richard Davis wide scope to investigate seven
transactions challenged by creditors. This sets off a yearlong
probe by Davis, who was a member of the congressional
investigation that resulted in U.S. President Richard Nixon's
resignation over the Watergate break-in.
October 2015
* Caesars tries to woo creditors by offering to contribute
an estimated $1.5 billion into CEOC's restructuring.
March 2016
* Examiner Davis concludes that Caesars and its private
equity backers could be on the hook for up to $5.1 billion in
potential damages over a series of corporate deals that he said
left CEOC unable to pay a mountain of debt.
* Retired U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Joseph Farnan is hired as an
out-of-court mediator to help the feuding parties reach a
settlement.
May 2016
* Caesars hires retired U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Gerber
to the new role of chief restructuring officer after warning it
could join its unit in bankruptcy if forced to pay billions of
dollars in damages from lawsuits by CEOC creditors.
* Caesars offers $4 billion in a new plan with higher
recoveries for creditors to help CEOC emerge from Chapter 11.
Aug. 26, 2016
* Judge Goldgar withdraws a shield on lawsuits against the
Caesars parent by hedge fund creditors owed billions of dollars
by CEOC.
Aug. 30, 2016
* CEOC appeals Goldgar's ruling, and creditors' lawsuits are
once again stayed. The stay by the court hearing the appeal is
set to expire just before hearings that could lead to judgments
in New York on Oct. 6 and in Delaware on Oct. 7.
Sept. 9, 2016
* Farnan abruptly steps down as mediator, blaming the
"atypical views" of mediation by Goldgar in Chicago.
Sept. 14, 2016
* Judge Goldgar says Apollo and TPG directors must hand over
details of their personal wealth to creditors to show they each
have the financial resources to contribute to CEOC's
reorganization plan in exchange for releases from allegations of
fraud.
Sept. 21, 2016
* Caesars offers additional $1.6 billion, saying this is its
"best-and-final offer."
