Nov 11 Debt-strapped casino operator Caesars Entertainment Corp has reached an agreement with key senior creditors on the outline of a restructuring plan that includes a prearranged bankruptcy for its largest unit as soon as January, Bloomberg reported, citing two people with knowledge of the negotiations.

Caesars shares rose about 3 percent to $11.50 in extended trading on Tuesday.

Under the plan being negotiated by first-lien bondholders, including Paul Singer's Elliott Management Corp and Pacific Investment Management Co, the casino company would put its Caesars Entertainment Operating Co unit into Chapter 11 proceedings as soon as Jan. 14, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1yw6aY8)

Caesars closed its Showboat casino in August because of falling revenue and high property tax in Atlantic City.

The company had $24.2 billion in long-term debt as of June 30, according to Thomson Reuters data.

A Caesars spokesman declined to comment.

Caesars said in June that it will likely agree to a debt restructuring with bondholders within a year and should have no problem financing a foray into the Japanese market.

The company's shares closed down 3.4 percent at $11.14 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)