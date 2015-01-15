(Adds details of Manhattan court ruling, Chicago hearing,
paragraphs 10 and 17)
By Tom Hals and Karen Pierog
WILMINGTON Delaware/CHICAGO Jan 15 The
operating unit of Caesars Entertainment Corp, the
largest U.S. casino company, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in
Chicago on Thursday to cut $10 billion of debt, but a Delaware
judge intervened to halt the case before it got started.
The unusual legal standoff marked the start of a more public
phase of complex and contentious debt negotiations. Until now,
the company's attempts to cut interest payments after years of
red ink have been kept mostly private.
Caesars maintains it has the support of its senior
noteholders to implement the bankruptcy plan, which would reduce
the operating unit's debt to $8.6 billion from $18.4 billion.
The bankruptcy was filed overnight by Caesars Entertainment
Operating Company Inc and 179 affiliates in the U.S. Bankruptcy
Court in Chicago.
However, junior noteholders, led by the Appaloosa Management
hedge fund, filed an involuntary bankruptcy petition against the
operating unit on Monday in Delaware. They argued at an
emergency hearing in Wilmington on Thursday that their case
should take precedence and the bankruptcy should proceed in
Delaware.
Kevin Gross, the Delaware judge, agreed to put the Chicago
proceeding on hold, but said he would allow routine "first-day"
requests, such as those that would enable employees to be paid.
Gross asked what agreements he might be disrupting by
issuing a stay and taking time to sort out which court would
handle the case.
"There is no deal with the first-lien noteholders, there is
no deal with second-lien noteholders and there is no deal with
unsecured creditors," said Bruce Bennett, a Jones Day attorney
who represents the junior noteholders.
He argued that the backing of senior noteholders was bought
with impermissible payments, and said the Delaware case might
require a full-blown trial before it could be dismissed. Bennett
said he was planning to take testimony from Gary Loveman,
Caesars' chief executive.
Adding to Caesars legal headaches, a U.S. District judge in
Manhattan ruled Thursday that the parent company will have to
defend a suit that alleges it violated federal law by removing
guarantees of some of the operating unit's most junior debt.
Creditors have brought numerous lawsuits recently alleging
fraud over transfers of assets out of the operating unit. The
transfers have included choice properties such as the Linq
entertainment complex in Las Vegas assets.
Caesars has said the transfers removed capital-intensive
projects from the operating unit in return for fair value, but
the creditors allege they were moved to benefit the parent
company and Apollo Global Management and TPG Capital
.
The two private equity firms led the $30 billion leveraged
buyout of Harrah's Entertainment in 2008 to create Caesars.
The buyout ran into trouble almost immediately as the
economy slid into a deep recession and gambling proliferated in
the United States to the point of saturation. Caesars also
failed to get a foothold in Macau with its access to the Chinese
market.
Under the restructuring plan, the operating unit will be
split into a casino company and a publicly traded real estate
investment trust.
There are no plans to close any casinos, and Caesars said it
is operating normally.
After the Delaware hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Benjamin
Goldgar in Chicago entered various routine orders that mark the
start of any bankruptcy case. The parties will return to Gross's
court later this month to argue if the involuntary petition was
valid.
"I would hate to bring the case (to Wilmington) and then
dismiss the involuntary. That would be a little bit of egg on my
face," Gross said.
The case is in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Northern District
of Illinois; Case no: 15-01143. The involuntary case is in the
U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the District of Delaware, no. 15-10047
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru, Tom Hals in
Wilmington, Delaware and Karen Pierog in Chicago; additional
reporting by Joey Ax in New York; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier,
Nick Zieminski and Tom Brown)