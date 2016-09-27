Sept 27 Caesars Entertainment Corp said
on Tuesday its major creditors supported the proposed terms of a
plan to push its main operating unit out of bankruptcy, making
it "optimistic" of winning approval from other creditors.
Caesars offered a sweetened $5 billion settlement last week
to hold-out creditors of its main operating unit, Caesars
Entertainment Operating Co Inc (CEOC).
In exchange, creditors would have to drop their allegations
of fraud prior to the unit's bankruptcy in January 2015 with $18
billion of debt.
Caesars said on Tuesday that the parties were working on the
support agreements and amending CEOC's current reorganization
plan to adopt the proposed terms they had agreed on.
Caesars and its private equity owners Apollo Global
Management and TPG Capital Management offered
junior creditors an increased recovery of 66 cents on the
dollar, the casino operator said.
Hamlet Holdings, through which funds managed by Apollo, TPG
and other co-investors hold their interest in Caesars, will
contribute the full 14 percent of the equity it would have
received through its ownership in Caesars in the current plan.
The contribution is valued at about $950 million, Caesars said.
