CHICAGO Oct 5 Caesars Entertainment Corp's
casino business sparred with a group of creditors in a
trial on Monday over the exact date that the casino operator
went bankrupt, in a battle that could determine whether the
company's restructuring deal can go forward.
Creditors Appaloosa Management and other hedge funds urged
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Benjamin Goldgar in Chicago to rule that
Caesars' operating unit, CEOC, went bankrupt on Jan. 12, when
they filed an involuntary petition against the company in
Delaware.
That petition came three days before the company filed a
voluntary $18 billion bankruptcy petition in Chicago.
The timing of the Chapter 11 filing is key to determining
the validity of a $468 million cash lien that Caesars granted
its senior lenders in October. The lien is a major part of its
$1.5 billion restructuring agreement.
The law allows creditors to challenge certain transactions
that took place within 90 days before a bankruptcy filing. If
the unsecured creditors convince Goldgar that they were
justified in filing the involuntary petition against CEOC on
Jan. 12, they will be able to challenge the October deal.
CEOC attorney David Zott argued the bankruptcy filing was
voluntary and took place on Jan. 15, a stance that would enable
the company to proceed with negotiations with other creditors.
Goldgar said he would consider all of the evidence before
issuing a ruling in a trial that could run into next week.
"This is not a matter that I'm likely to decide 24 hours
within the close of the case," he said at the start of Monday's
trial.
CEOC's senior noteholders support a proposed restructuring
that would see it emerge from Chapter 11 as a casino operator
and a separate property company but second-lien noteholders have
so far failed to sign on to the plan.
The casino operator's private equity owners, Apollo Global
Management and TPG Capital Management, have been accused
of looting the group of its best properties before the
bankruptcy filing.
The bankruptcy is In re Caesars Entertainment Operating Co
Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Northern District of Illinois, No.
15-1145.
