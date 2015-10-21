CHICAGO Oct 21 Caesars Entertainment's
bankrupt operating unit can keep exclusive control over its
bankruptcy until March 15, a U.S. bankruptcy judge ruled on
Wednesday, giving the casino group its second extension filing
for chapter 11 protection in January.
The casino operating unit, CEOC, presented a new bankruptcy
reorganization plan earlier this month which has the support of
creditors holding $12 billion of debt, amounting to about two
thirds of the total $18 billion debt pile.
The exclusivity was due to expire on Nov. 15 but CEOC asked
for another four months to persuade junior bondholders to agree
to the plan, which splits its business into an operating company
and a real estate investment trust (REIT).
The company is also still waiting for a review of
pre-bankruptcy dealings from an independent examiner. The
report, initially due by December, is not likely to be ready
until early next year.
"The motion is thoroughly persuasive and will be granted,"
said U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Benjamin Goldgar, citing the
complexity of the case, the debtor's progress toward a
consensual plan and the pending examiner's report.
Retaining control means that lower-ranking creditors, who
have so far rejected Caesar's reorganization plan, cannot
present rival exit proposals for the casino group, which was
formed from the 2008 buyout of Harrah's.
The case is Caesars Entertainment Operating Co Inc, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, Northern District of Illinois, No. 15-01145.
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Diane Craft)