CHICAGO Oct 29 A judge has rejected an unusual
attempt by junior bondholders of Caesars Entertainment's
bankrupt operating unit to disqualify law firm Kirkland & Ellis
from leading the casino group's $18 billion Chapter 11
restructuring.
Jones Day, the junior bondholders' law firm, had asked the
court to reconsider a May order that allowed the bankrupt unit
of Caesars Entertainment Corp to hire Kirkland, led by a
lawyer known in the industry as the "godfather of
restructuring," James Sprayregen.
The fresh motion in the contentious bankruptcy case accused
Sprayregen of giving misleading court testimony earlier this
year regarding pre-bankruptcy work Kirkland handled for Caesars.
Jones said it unearthed new evidence including minutes from a
2014 board meeting.
Jones Day's heavily redacted filing did not disclose the
meeting minutes.
Allegations of misleading a court about potential conflicts
have led to law firms being forced to disgorge fees and even
criminal convictions. Kirkland & Ellis has billed $21 million
for the case through May, according to court filings.
In his denial to consider the motion at a Nov. 18 hearing,
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Benjamin Goldgar of Illinois said Jones
Day should have requested court permission before filing such a
restricted document.
He said they could ask to refile the motion.
Jones Day is led by Bruce Bennett, who squared off against
Sprayregen in the landmark Detroit municipal bankruptcy case.
Kirkland has overseen some of the biggest corporate
bankruptcy cases in recent years, including Energy Future
Holdings and United Airlines UAL Corp.
No one from Kirkland or Jones Day could immediately be
reached for comment.
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Matthew Lewis)