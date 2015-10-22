By Tracy Rucinski and Tom Hals
| CHICAGO/WILMINGTON, Del
restructuring attorneys in America allegedly misled a judge and
should be disqualified from handling parts of the huge Caesars
Entertainment casino bankruptcy, according to a court filing by
junior bondholders.
The allegation adds to the bitterness of the $18 billion
bankruptcy, which has pitted the private equity owners of
Caesars Entertainment Corp against the junior creditors
of the company's operating unit.
In a late Wednesday court filing, junior creditors said they
had unearthed evidence that they said showed James Sprayregen of
Kirkland & Ellis, which represents the bankrupt operating unit
CEOC, misled the court about potential conflicts.
"It has now come to light that what Kirkland told this court
was, at best, incomplete and misleading," said the filing,
referring to Sprayregen's testimony earlier this year.
The junior creditors are represented by a team of lawyers
from Jones Day, led by Bruce Bennett. Sprayregen and Bennett
were adversaries in the bankruptcy of the city of Detroit.
Kirkland, which has handled many of the biggest corporate
bankruptcies in recent years, was not immediately available to
comment.
Jones Day has asked U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Benjamin Goldgar
to address the matter at a hearing on Nov. 18.
Goldgar has already approved the hiring of Kirkland over a
previous objection by junior creditors. Goldgar could decline to
revisit the issue, or consider the request to disqualify some of
Kirkland's retention.
"These disputes are quite rare in this context," said
Jonathan Lipson, a professor at Temple University School of Law
in Philadelphia. "It's a high-stakes move by Jones Day."
Junior creditors have been trying to prove that the Caesars
parent and affiliate transferred the best properties out of the
operating unit, which the junior creditors have said amounted to
asset stripping.
A special governance committee of the bankrupt operating
unit's board investigated the asset transfers and found them
"problematic" and "constructively fraudulent," according to the
filing by junior creditors.
Rather than taking legal action over those asset transfers,
the operating unit's full board authorized a New York lawsuit to
have the transfers declared legal. That would protect the parent
company that now owns those top resorts at the expense of the
operating unit, and the operating unit's creditors.
Junior creditors said new evidence came to light that showed
Sprayregen misled the court this year when he testified that
Kirkland had nothing to do with the New York lawsuit.
(Writing by Tom Hals; Editing by Christian Plumb)