* U.S. bankruptcy judge must review refusal to halt lawsuits
* Caesars wants a decision before a March trial in New York
* Timing may coincide with release of key examiner's report
By Tracy Rucinski
CHICAGO, Jan 29 The bankrupt operating unit of
Caesars Entertainment Corp will soon ask a U.S. judge to
shield its parent from $12 billion of lawsuits to facilitate a
debt-cutting rescue deal, but approval could set a bad precedent
for creditors.
Hedge fund bondholders have sued Caesars in New York and
Delaware over guarantees on the bankrupt unit's debt. While
Caesars has said the lawsuits are without merit, it has warned
it could join its operating unit in bankruptcy if rulings go
against it.
In July, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Benjamin Goldgar in Chicago
denied a request by Caesars to stay the lawsuits, but a U.S.
appeals court has since said that ruling should be reviewed.
The case returns to Goldgar early next week, handing yet
another task to a judge who has expressed frustration over the
complex web of dense, bitter litigation in the bankruptcy.
"Granting a stay would offer the benefit of bankruptcy
protection without actually filing for Chapter 11 and puts huge
pressure on everyone to work out a deal. It could create a bad
precedent," said Charles Tabb, a bankruptcy expert at the
University of Illinois College of Law.
Junior creditors have refused to support a bankruptcy
restructuring plan that envisions splitting the operating unit
into a casino operator and a separate property company.
They have accused Caesars of looting the operating unit of
its best assets before last year's Chapter 11 filing to benefit
private equity owners Apollo Global Management LLC and
TPG Capital. Caesars has said the transfers were fair.
The casino group, formed by the 2008 buyout of Harrah's,
hopes that an independent investigation into pre-bankruptcy
transactions will help pave a path for resolution among warring
creditor groups.
Junior creditors believe the court-ordered investigation,
which examiner Richard Davis plans to release by the end of
February, will at the least show that Caesars must pump more
money into the restructuring plan than the $1.5 billion it has
pledged.
Caesars had asked Judge Shira Scheindlin in New York to
postpone two trials on the hedge fund lawsuits until 60 days
after the release of the examiner's report. She denied the
request.
The company's last hope is for Goldgar to stay those
lawsuits before the first of those trials begins on March 14.
University of Michigan law professor John Pottow expects
Goldgar to act quickly. "He is aware of the importance of the
parallel proceedings unfolding in other courts."
