BRIEF-Blackstone and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to acquire Ascend Learning LLC
* Blackstone and canada pension plan investment board to acquire ascend learning from providence equity partners and ontario teachers' pension plan
Feb 3 The bankrupt operating unit of Caesars Entertainment Corp on Wednesday proposed mediation in its Chapter 11 case in bankruptcy court in the Northern District of Illinois, potentially changing the course of the drawn-out proceedings.
According to a copy of the motion requesting the mediator, the bankrupt operating unit of Caesars believes it would help creditors reach a compromise.
The proposal comes amid an investigation by a court-appointed independent examiner into Caesars' pre-bankruptcy transactions. A report on the examiner's findings is expected to be released in late February. (Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
TOKYO, April 14 Potential rescuers of Japan's Takata Corp have extended talks, already in their 14th month, for a deal to take over the air bag maker at the heart of the auto industry's biggest safety recall, people briefed on the process said.