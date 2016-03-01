(Adds background)

By Jessica DiNapoli

NEW YORK, March 1 Retired U.S. Judge Joseph Farnan has agreed to serve as the mediator in the Chapter 11 bankruptcy of the operating unit of Caesars Entertainment Corp , according to a court filing on Tuesday.

Farnan's agreement to mediate the drawn-out case came as the company and creditors wait for the independent examiner's report, due mid-March.

Creditors have accused Caesars of looting the operating unit before the bankruptcy for the benefit of private equity owners Apollo Global Management and TPG Capital Management . The examiner's report will look into the accusations.

The operating unit proposed a mediator last month as a way to help creditors reach a compromise and guide the case to resolution. (Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli)