Jan 14 A U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge in Delaware
on Wednesday rejected a request by creditors of Caesars
Entertainment Corp's operating unit to hold an emergency hearing
to stay the unit's Chapter 11 filing, planned for Thursday.
The creditors want the bankruptcy of the casino operator
heard in Delaware, while Caesars said it plans to file in
Chicago.
The creditors filed an involuntary petition against the
company on Monday in Delaware, and the judge hearing that case
said he could still schedule an emergency hearing after Caesars
operating unit files for bankruptcy on Thursday.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware)