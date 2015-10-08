(Corrects paragraph 2 to "holders of more than 80 percent of
the unit's first lien debt" from "80 percent of the unit's
first-lien debt holders")
Oct 8 Casino operator Caesars Entertainment Corp
said its unit filed an amended restructuring plan along
with a disclosure statement in a U.S. bankruptcy court.
The plan, supported by holders of more than 80 percent of
the unit's first lien debt, also provides for higher recoveries
to its junior creditors, the company said on Thursday.
Caesars Entertainment said its unit was not seeking a
hearing to approve the disclosure statement and solicit votes on
the amended plan at this time.
The company's operating unit filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
in January. The company has been battling creditors over
bankruptcy of unit and it plans to restructure the unit's $18
billion debt.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)