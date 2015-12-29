By Tom Hals
| WILMINGTON, Del.
WILMINGTON, Del. Dec 29 Caesars Entertainment
Corp defeated bondholder demands for an early resolution
of a lawsuit alleging the casino company failed to honor
guarantees of bonds issued by its bankrupt subsidiary, sending
the case to trial.
U.S. District Judge Shira Scheindlin in Manhattan said on
Tuesday there were material disputes regarding a May 2014 stock
sale and its impact on the guarantees on $750 million of
unsecured bonds. Those disputes would have to be resolved by a
trial, the judge said in a 31-page opinion that denied the
bondholders' request for a quick ruling.
Bondholders MeehanCombs Global Credit Opportunities Funds
and Frederick Barton Danner alleged that Caesars violated the
Trust Indenture Act, or TIA, by unilaterally releasing consent
guarantees of bonds issued by its bankrupt operating unit.
A Caesars spokesman declined to comment and lawyers for the
bondholders did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Scheindlin's ruling on Tuesday follows a similar decision in
August in a case brought by representatives of other bondholders
suing Caesars over similar violations of the TIA, a Great
Depression-era law meant to protect bondholders.
Caesars has said if it loses the TIA cases it would likely
be forced to join its operating unit in bankruptcy.
But rather than proceed to trial, the MeehanCombs case may
be put on hold.
Caesars said in court papers filed Monday it would seek an
injunction staying the case until 60 days after an independent
examiner, Richard Davis, completed his investigation of alleged
fraudulent transfers of the casino company's assets. The
examiner was ordered by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Benjamin Goldgar
and the examiner's report is expected in early 2016.
Creditors have alleged that years of asset transfers prior
to the bankruptcy by Caesars' operating unit put many of the
best casinos beyond the reach of creditors.
The operating unit has been attempting to reach a consensus
in bankruptcy with creditors on restructuring its roughly $18
billion debt load.
Based in Las Vegas, Caesars was created through the 2008
buyout of the former Harrah's Entertainment, a deal led by
Apollo Global Management and TPG Capital.
Caesars shares closed up 36 cents or 4.6 percent at $8.25 on
Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by
Andrew Hay)