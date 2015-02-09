NEW YORK, Feb 9 (IFR) - December credit default swaps tied
to gaming company Caesars Entertainment were not triggered by a
disputed bond payment that same month, an industry-appointed
board ruled on Monday.
The arbitration panel organized by the International Swaps
and Derivatives Association (ISDA) was convened after
disagreements about whether the CDS should have been triggered
or not.
Other default swaps on Caesars were triggered in January
following the firm's bankruptcy filing, but some market
participants said a credit event should have been declared prior
to that, following the mid-December payment.
The contracts in question expired on December 20 - but the
panel unanimously agreed they will not trigger.
If a credit event had been called, holders of the December
20 contracts would have been paid out based on a market-wide
auction following the decision.
The total outstanding net notional of CDS on Caesars is
US$26.9bn, the highest tied to any corporate borrower, according
to the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation.
(Reporting by Mike Kentz; Editing by Marc Carnegie)