By Tom Hals
Nov 24 Caesars Entertainment Corp
disputed on Monday a claim that its operating unit had defaulted
in the latest twist in the casino operator's attempt to
restructure billions of dollars of debt.
In a regulatory filing, Caesars said the operating unit,
Caesars Entertainment Operating Co or CEOC, had not defaulted on
the $1.25 billion of first-lien notes covered by a default
notice.
The dispute ratchets up pressure on Caesars, the world's
largest gaming company, which has warned it may file for
bankruptcy if it cannot find a plan to satisfy its creditors.
The company has suffered continued losses in regional markets
like Atlantic City that have offset strong results in Las Vegas.
UMB Bank, trustee for the first-lien notes, notified Caesars
on Friday of the alleged default by the operating unit, saying
the unit had not received fair value for assets it recently
transferred to other Caesars affiliates.
Caesars said the operating unit believed the allegations
about the transfers were meritless.
"The picture for creditors of CEOC becomes even more murky,"
wrote Kim Noland, an analyst with Gimme Credit, in a Monday
report. She said prices for first-lien notes indicate investors
do not anticipate receiving more than $100 million in interest
payments that are due Dec. 1.
Shares of Caesars Entertainment were up 1.3 percent at
$16.23 in afternoon trading on Nasdaq.
Caesars on Nov. 19 revealed it had been discussing a plan
with first-lien noteholders to split the operating unit into a
REIT and an operating company.
Under that plan, first-lien noteholders would receive about
94 percent of what they were owed.
Caesars said that the REIT plan had been superseded by newer
proposals and that negotiations were continuing.
Caesars has been defending itself against a lawsuit by
noteholders in a Delaware state court which seeks to unwind
sales by the operating unit of Las Vegas properties such as
Octavius Tower.
The lawsuit alleges that billions of dollars of assets were
put beyond the reach of creditors in anticipation of a default
on $25 billion in debt.
Caesars has denied the allegations and said the deals were
meant to bolster the operating unit's finances.
The operating unit is responsible for much of the debt taken
on when private equity firms Texas Pacific Group and Apollo
Management led a 2008 leveraged buyout of Harrah's Entertainment
Inc, which became Caesars.
