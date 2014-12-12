NEW YORK Dec 12 Caesars Entertainment Operating Co (CEOC), the main operating subsidiary of gambling giant Caesars Entertainment Corp, could be defaulting on $18.4 billion in debt if it misses a $225 million bond interest payment on Monday.

The failure to meet that payment, due on the company's 10 percent second lien bonds, would trigger defaults at CEOC.

Caesars has been in discussion with various creditor groups to restructure CEOC's balance sheet over the past three months. The conversations have not led to a restructuring deal.

A group of first-lien bank lenders and a bondholder released details of negotiations of the debt-restructuring plan after a confidentiality agreement ended on Wednesday, Reuters reported on Friday.

The move effectively ends the talks and frees the lenders to trade the company's debt because they would no longer have non-public information about the status of the discussions.

In a November filing, Caesars stated that CEOC would run out of liquidity by the fourth quarter next year and likely would not be able to continue as "a going concern."

A proposal to split CEOC into a real estate investment trust (REIT) into which casino assets would be held and a property management company that would lease and manage the REIT assets was rebuffed by first lien bondholders and a bank lender in November, following the "going concern" filing. Under that plan, bank lenders would receive full recovery payable in cash and debt while first-lien bonders would wind up with a recovery valued at 93.8 cents on the dollar consisting of cash, debt and equity.

Since that disclosure, one of the three first lien bondholder groups involved in negotiations has filed a default notice against the company, which casts a potential pall over restructuring talks.

"It is difficult to assess whether the notice of default represents a splintering of the rumored agreements over the past several weeks, or if the holders are just preserving their rights to litigate in sync with the efforts currently underway by the second lien debt," said Chris Snow, a credit analyst at CreditSights, in a note.

The November default alleged by first lien bondholders echoes some of the allegations levied by CEOC second lien bondholders in a notice that they filed in June. Both groups of bondholders believe that the sale of four casinos from CEOC to Caesars Growth Partners, a subsidiary created in 2013, violated covenants and was not transacted at market value. They are seeking to unwind the transaction as those casinos represent collateral backing CEOC.

The first lien bondholders also challenge the legality of CEOC borrowing the $1.75 billion B-7 term loan in June, which dilutes their recovery since the debt ranks alongside the bonds in seniority and shares the same collateral.

These allegations are on top of other supposed missteps outlined in subsequent default notices filed by CEOC second lien bondholders in August and October.

Those bondholders contend that the removal of a guarantee from Caesars the parent company was not permissible. In addition, they are contesting the grant of a lien on potential commercial tort claims to lenders and first lien bondholders without doing the same for the second lien debt.

Caesars Entertainment, which changed its name from Harrah's Entertainment, was taken private in a $28 billion buyout by Apollo and Texas Pacific Group in 2007. (Reporting By Billy Cheung; editing by Michelle Sierra and Lynn Adler)