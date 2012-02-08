Feb 8 (LPC) - The bond underwriters on Caesars
Entertainment's $1.25 billion senior secured high yield bond
offering are reaching out to the issuer's loan investors in an
attempt to persuade them to approve Caesars' amend and extend
(A&E) deal, buyside sources told Thomson Reuters LPC on
Wednesday.
Caesars, which is currently in market with a
proposal to extend $2.5 billion to $4 billion of its term loans
B-1, B-2 and B-3 to January 2018 from 2015, is facing pushback
from loan investors who think the pricing offered to extend the
loans is light, according to sources.
The concurrent bond deal is contingent on the A&E
transaction getting approved by at least 51 percent of Caesars'
first-lien loan holders, sources said.
"The underlying issue isn't a lack of demand for the bonds,"
said a loan investor looking at the deal. "But Harrah's term
loan holders must consent to the extension for the bond deal to
get done."
Caesars said in a Feb. 2 SEC filing that up to $1 billion in
proceeds from the $1.25 billion senior secured bond offering
will be used to repay a portion of the non-extended term loans
first and then the extended term loans.
Another loan investor looking at the A&E deal concurred that
the proposed pricing "doesn't compensate lenders sufficiently.
Even if Harrah's waited and brought the A&E back at a later
time, they would still face the same problem," he said.
As per its original amend and extend proposal from Feb. 2,
Caesars is offering a spread of 450bp over Libor if less than
$3.25 billion is extended and 475bp over Libor if more than
$3.25 billion is extended. The new extended term loan will be
called, TLB-6.
On offer also is a 10bp fee to lenders that consent to the
amendment and a 15bp fee to lenders that elect to extend.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, which leads the amend and
extend deal, declined comment. JP Morgan, which is lead left on
the bond deal, also declined comment.
Lenders are asked to provide consent to the amendment by
Feb. 10. The deadline for lenders in the B-1, B-2 and B-3 term
loans to make a decision on their extensions is also Feb. 10.
Caesars is also offering the 450-475bp spread on revolver
commitments that are converted into the TLB-6. Revolver lenders
who elect not to convert into the TLB-6 will see the maturity on
the revolver extended to January 2017 from January 2014, and
will receive an increased 100bp undrawn fee, up from the current
50bp fee. The deadline for original revolver lenders to make an
extension election is Feb. 17.
In May 2011, the company extended a portion, about $800
million in total, of its term loans B-1, B-2 and B-3 from its
original 2015 maturity to 2018. At that time, Caesars also
converted roughly $425 million of its revolving credit facility
to term loans due in 2018.
Caesars' TLBs are part of an overall $9.25 billion bank loan
Bank of America and Deutsche Bank led for the company in late
2007. The loan consisted of a $2 billion revolver, a $2.25
billion TLB-1, a $3 billion TLB-2 and a $2 billion TLB-3.
In 2009, the company entered into its add-on TLB-4, which is
priced at 750bp over Libor, according to Thomson Reuters LPC
data.
(Smita Madhur is a senior writer at Thomson Reuters Loan
Pricing Corp in New York)