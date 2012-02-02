* Expects IPO of 1.8 mln shares
Feb 2 Private equity-owned Caesars
Entertainment Corp, one of the largest casino operators in the
United States, said it expects to sell 1.8 million shares in its
initial public offering, priced between $8 and $10 apiece.
The owner of the famed Caesars Palace had revived its IPO
plans last November and filed with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission to raise up to $50 million.
Based on the midpoint of the indicative price range, it
expects to receive net proceeds of about $13.1 million from the
offering, which it will use to develop projects.
The Las Vegas-based company, which also operates casinos
under the Harrah's and Horseshoe brands, aims to list its shares
on the Nasdaq under the symbol "CZR."
Credit Suisse Securities, Citigroup Global, BofA Merrill
Lynch and Deutsche Bank Securities are among the underwriters
for the offering.
(Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by
Sreejiraj Eluvangal)